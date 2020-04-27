Businesses which can easily comply with social distancing measures should be allowed return to work after the May the 5th.

That's the view of Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten, who says health guidelines on business doors and lists of businesses which can open should be considered by the government.

The measures the conveyor of the regional group of Independents is proposing include placing a yellow notice on public entrances to businesses to outline how they are complying with social distancing.

The Roscommon TD is also calling on the Government to list specific businesses which can open, due to the ease of which they can follow social distancing guidelines.

Deputy Naughten told Midwest News that he wants the country to move out of the current restrictions in a responsible way.