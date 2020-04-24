Farmers in county Mayo appear to be paying higher prices per litre for their green diesel and kerosene than their counterparts across the country, according to the latest price variation survey carried out by the IFA.

The farm organisation has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county and variations in fuel prices across the country have been revealed.

The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene nationally was 44 cent / litre, while the average for green diesel was 51 cent / litre, with variations of over €0.10/ litre between the counties surveyed.

In Mayo the prices for both products tended to be high in this survey, on average in Mayo farmers are paying 56 cent /litre for kerosene, compared to 40cent /litre in Roscommon, and 50 cent /litre in Galway

The price per litre for green diesel in Mayo on average is 52 cent, compared to 50 cent in Roscommon and 54 cent in Galway.

IFA Farm Business Chairperson Rose Mary McDonagh told Midwest News toady that although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are savings to be made from shopping around. On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the difference could be as high as €180, she claims.