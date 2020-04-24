The criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 is likely to be broadened later today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess the country's response to the pandemic, and to consider how any of the current restrictions could be lifted next month.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 794, after a further 28 patients died.

936 new cases have also been detected, which is the highest daily increase, and brings the number of positive tests to 17,607.28 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll related to the virus in the Republic now stands at 794.

936 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive tests standing at 17,607.

There are 26 more cases of Covid-19 in Mayo, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 365, and Mayo remains the county in Connaught with the highest number of confirmed cases of the virus.

There are now 315 cases in Galway, 98 in Sligo, and 92 in Roscommon.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says today's meeting will look at increasing testing.



