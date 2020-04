A start date for the Leaving Cert has been confirmed by the Minister for Education - it's Wednesday July 29th.

Joe McHugh last night told the Dáil a schedule for the exams will be released in the first week of June.

The confirmation of a start time for the exams been welcomed by teachers' unions.

President of the TUI, Seamus Lahart, says the exam timetable will also impact the start date for the new college year.







