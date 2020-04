28 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll related to the disease now stands at 794.

936 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive tests standing at 17,607.

There are 26 more cases of Covid-19 in Mayo, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 365.

There are now 315 cases in Galway, 98 in Sligo, and 92 in Roscommon.