An eight-year old boy from Tuam is cycling a marathon this Saturday to raise funds for HSE frontline workers.

Dylan Moran approached his father Declan, who is from Louisburgh, to ask if he could do something to make a difference.

Declan says he took inspiration from Cathal Freeman's recent fundraising initiative where he soloed a marathon in his garden.

Dylan has been cycling a lot the past few weeks since school closed so has decided to cycle a marathon distance of 42.2km near his house around Tuam on Saturday morning.

Here is the link if you would like to donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dylans-marathon-cycle-for-covid?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=0f9eea64ed8e4a5fa5fb41115dcc1b80