The Taoiseach has played down what people should expect when Coronavirus restrictions begin to unwind.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that complacency is the enemy now and that control of the spread may be lost if people are not careful.

There's been speculation that older people may be allowed to take outdoor exercise as part of an easing of restrictions from May 5th.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says any easing of measures will be gradual.