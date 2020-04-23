There is huge sadness in the north Mayo area following the deaths of seven residents this month at the Ti Aire Nursing Home in Tallagh, Belmullet. Five of the seven who died had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

A number of the 36 residents of the Tí Aire private nursing home in Belmullet are at present being treated for the virus, with one positive case among two residents in hospital at present. Another two residents of the facility also died in hospital this month, but their cause of death has not been confirmed.

Ti Aire Nursing home is part of the Sonas Group and Director Seamus Crawley spoke to Midwest News today about the sadness, and the impact of the deaths on the relatives of those who died, and on residents and their families, as well as staff and the local community