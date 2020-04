Adelaide Street in Sligo has reopened to traffic, following a fire at a business premises overnight.

Units of the fire service from Sligo and Ballymote responded after a blaze broke out in a building that houses a Polish store and a casino on Ted Nealon Road in the town.

The fire was brought under control, and there are no reports of injuries.

Ted Nealon Road remains closed with diversions in place, but Adelaide Street has since reopened to traffic.