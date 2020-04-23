People who are caught dumping illegally need to be brought before the courts and named and shamed - that's according to a Galway East TD, who has criticised a sharp increase in the activity as a result of Covid-19.

The government has announced that one million euro from the Anti Dumping Initiative will be ring-fenced to tackle an increase of illegal dumping during the crisis.

The Minister for Rural Affairs Sean Canney says his department is now giving local authorities advanced funding to clamp down on the illegal dumpers, and this will include supporting the installation of monitoring and surveillance equipment.