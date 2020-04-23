A clearer picture will be known later today on how rapidly Covid-19 is spreading across the country.

Fresh modelling is to be released by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which will assess how the virus is reproducing, and the impact of the current restrictions in place.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 769, after 49 more people with the virus died yesterday, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,671.

The median age of confirmed patients is 48 years, while 15% of those with the virus required hospitalisation.

There are 302 clusters in residential care settings - 179 of these in nursing homes.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo has risen once again, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 339.

The number of cases in Galway is now 309, with 91 cases in Roscommon, and 97 in Sligo.