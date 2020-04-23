An investigation into the death of a canoeist on Lough Gill in Co Sligo last year has found that he may have become separated from his boat in bad weather.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) report has found that Wellington boots worn by the kayaker would have weighed him down when he went into the water.

The report outlines that, on the 26th January last year, the man set out from a pier in Trawane Bay opposite Inishfree on the southwestern corner of Lough Gill, and set up a campsite near Slish Wood.

Three days later, his partner called 999 after there was no communication from him.

The Coast Guard was alerted, and the man's body was found in the water, less than 1 km from his campsite by the Sligo-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter on the morning of 29 January.

His body was removed to Sligo University Hospital, and an autopsy concluded his death was due to fresh water drowning.

His canoe was found in a different location, with no grab lines attached to assist recovery.

The MCIB investigation found that the Personal Flotation Device he was wearing would not have kept him afloat as an inflatable life jacket would have done.

It also found that Wellington boots "would have filled with water when he left the canoe and would also be held tight on the leg as the water pressure acted on the boots".

The report says - "This could act as a weight pulling the person downwards in the water".

In its safety recommendations the MCIB said canoeists/kayakers should ensure that they wear clothing and footwear that will not affect their chance of survival in the water.

It also recommended that those entering the water carry a mobile phone or Marine VHF radio to call for help in emergency situations.