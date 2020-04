49 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

The death toll from the disease now stands at 769.

631 new cases have been detected today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,671.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo has risen once again, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 339.

The number of cases in Galway is now 309, with 91 cases in Roscommon, and 97 in Sligo.