The annual Knock Novena will go ahead in August but it will be a lot different to other years.

The Parish Priest of Knock Fr. Richard Gibbons says they had a meeting this afternoon but they have yet to make a decision around the whole operation of the Novena.

He says it will go ahead but it could be in an online capacity and they need more specific details before confirming their plan of action.

It's after the government told local authorities not to allow events with more than 5 thousand people up to the end of August.

Fr. Richard says Knock Shrine is not in the best place financially at present.