Knock is Ireland’s National Marian Shrine and since 1880, pilgrimage groups have made their way to Knock, bringing with them their prayers and petitions. Special pilgrimage Sundays have long been a central part of the annual calendar at Knock Shrine and the season traditionally begins on the last Sunday in April.

This year during the present Covid-19 pandemic, pilgrimage Masses will be broadcast online from the Basilica every Sunday at 3pm. Each weekend, there will be a special welcome for the pilgrimage groups that traditionally travel to our National Marian Shrine for their own celebrations.

The Parish Priest of Knock Fr Richard Gibbons told Midwest News today that pilgrims are invited to join the afternoon ceremonies from their homes. The schedule for the afternoon will include the praying of the Rosary at 2.30pm, followed by Mass and Benediction at 3pm. The celebrant will be Fr. Richard Gibbons, PP, Rector at Knock Shrine.

In advance of the day, pilgrims may place their petitions online on the Knock Shrine website and these will be placed on the altar for the Mass. Many pilgrims light candles for loved ones and their intentions during their visit to Knock Shrine and this service is also available online. A candle will be lit at the outdoor candelabra for each request received.

Daily Masses continue to be broadcast on the Knock Shrine website and Facebook page at 12 Noon and 7.30pm, with Rosary at 7pm. Sunday Mass is broadcast at 12 noon, Rosary at 2.30pm and Mass at 3pm. For further details, please see www.knockshrine.ie.