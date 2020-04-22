The move by Supermacs to begin a phased reopening of their outlets from today is one small step that might boost beef demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham.

From today (22 April), customers will be able to avail of drive-thru, collection and delivery options from a number of Supermacs restaurants nationwide.

Three outlets in Galway are now open, with the Supermacs on the Tuam Road and Headford Road operating a drive-thru, while the outlet in Newcastle is delivery only.

A further 12 Supermacs outlets will resume business this Friday - including the outlets in Ballindine, Roscommon Town and Sligo - they will operate a Drive Thru and Drive & Collect service.

Supermacs say only outlets that can fully implement social distancing guidelines for staff and customers will open, and all services will be contactless.

Mr Graham told Midwest News today that the recent closures of fast food outlets and restaurants since the start of the pandemic has had devastating consequences for beef farmers.

The price per head of cattle has seen a fall of anything between 100 and 170 euro.

He told Midwest News today that Supermacs is a big supporter of Irish beef producers and commended them for making this move.