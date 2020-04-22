The Government's decision to extend the ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August will impact on concerts and festivals due to take place across the region this Summer.

The Saltwater festival due to take place at Westport House from the 29-31 May has been cancelled.

Organisers of the Galway International Arts Festival have said they're waiting on updated guidance on large gatherings from the Government, before deciding if it will be possible to stage this year's event in July.

The Galway Racing festival may go-ahead this Summer behind closed doors, if the go-ahead is given to racing authorities.

A decision has not yet been made in relation to the annual novena at Knock Shrine in August.

Midwest News understands the issue will be discussed at a meeting this afternoon.

However, the summer season of music festivals and concerts will be cancelled, as the Cabinet agreed yesterday to ban the issuing of licences for any event involving more than 5,000 people -until the end of August.

Among the festivals that will now be cancelled will be the inaugural Sunstroke rock festival due to take place in Punchestown between June 13th and 14th and Longitude, due to take place in Marlay Park in south Dublin between July 3rd and 5th.

The Kaleidoscope family music festival, due to take place at Russborough House, Co Wicklow at the end of June has also been cancelled due to the restrictions .

The Rose of Tralee Festival which is due to take place from August 21st-25th , appears likely to be another major casualty of the updated ban.

Anthony O’Gara, the executive chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival said it was “very unlikely” this year’s event would be able to go ahead.

Mr O’Gara said the organisers would look to see if the festival could be staged sometime in September if the current restrictions were to change, but said there were major logistics involved in changing the date.

Mr O’Gara said he expected a final decision would need to be made “in the next couple of weeks” as to whether the festival would be cancelled for the first time ever in its 61 year history.

There are also question marks over the National Ploughing Championships, due to take place in September.

Organisers say they're closely monitoring government guidelines, but will not be making a decision until closer to the event.