A team of 50 Mayo physiotherapy colleagues working on the frontline for the people of Mayo are going further in their fight against Covid-19 next week.

On Saturday 2nd of May 2020, 50 physiotherapists from all across the county will take on individual physical challenges in their own gardens, on stationary bikes, treadmills all within 2km radius of their homes. They will cover a distance of 500 miles. This includes marathons,half marathons, sprint triathlons, 140km run/walk, 60km bike/turbo. They are inviting everyone to join in.

In addition to the extensive services physiotherapists provide across the county, they now also have an essential role in the treatment and ongoing management of patients recovering from COVID19. Prolonged periods of ventilation and/or acute illness can leave patients very debilitated and physiotherapists will provide rehabilitation to treat and optimise respiratory conditions, increase physical activity and get patients back to optimum function and participation.

Their fundraising will be used for patient comfort and care measures. To help this vital work to continue, they have set up a GoFundMe page to fund the on-going efforts at Mayo University Hospital.May 2nd is Mayo Day and one of the goals of this event is to “get Mayo moving”. The physios invite all Mayo people from all over the world too, no matter where they are, to join in (within your 2km!) and get moving! Tog out in your Mayo colours and send them in your photos and videos of you doing your exercise to support and encourage the effort.Use the hashtag #getmayomoving. The event will be broadcast live throughout the day so keep an eye on social media for more details.

Castlebar based Aileen Shaw, one of the fifty physiotherapists taking part in the event has been telling Midwest News about the event and why they are organising it.

You can find the GoFundMe page through a link on the physiotherapistsfightcovid19 - facebook page