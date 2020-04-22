Today a new, free of charge, support service, Together 4 Cancer Concern has been launched by the Irish Cancer Society, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Cancer Care West.

The organisations have come together to build a virtual community of care for people, who are struggling with the emotional and psychological effects of living with cancer during this challenging and uncertain time.

Up to 170,000 people nationally are being treated at present for a cancer related illness.

The free service will be available from anywhere in Ireland and can be accessed through the Irish Cancer Society’s Nurseline Freephone 1800 200 700. It includes a panel of experienced cancer counsellors, with connections to community cancer support centres across the country and a team of clinical psychologists from Cancer Care West.

Dr Helen Greally, Director of Psychology and Support Services at Cancer Care West told Midwest News today why this new helpline has been initiated.

The Irish Cancer Society’s support line is in operation 7 days per week; 9am-8pm Monday-Thursday and 9am-5pm Friday-Sunday. To access the Together 4 Cancer Concern team, you can call: 1800 200 700 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

