New figures show that the number of patients in hospitals confirmed as having Covid-19 has reduced.

A new HSE report shows there are 770 confirmed cases in the county's hospitals, as well as 320 suspected cases that are waiting for their test results.

The acute hospitals with the most confirmed cases are in Dublin.

At Mayo University Hospital, there are 33 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the latest HSE figures published last night, with 10 suspected cases at the Castlebar Hospital.

There are 14 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus at Galway University Hospital with a further 11 suspected cases, and 8 confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital with 26 suspected.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has asked people to "stay the course" for the next couple of weeks and do all they can to suppress the spread of Covid-19 .