39 more people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic and 445 new cases have been confirmed by Irish labs.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says an extra 48 cases have been reported by a lab in Germany.

It brings the number of new cases combined to 493 for today, with a total of 15, 251 people who have the disease here.

37 deaths were in the east, with 2 in the west of the country, including 20 men and 19 women.