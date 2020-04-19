Gardai are this evening warning of a scam where people are receiving text messages for Bank of Ireland 365.

A message from the bank being sent to users tells them that their online account has been disabled due to unusual activity.

The scam is being sent through a text message that urges the user to click a link that sends them to an external website.

However, the link is not a legitimate website, and is not a Bank of Ireland link.

In a statement issued about scam texts and emails, Bank of Ireland said: "We are aware of fraudsters sending fake emails and texts to Irish consumers, pretending to be from Bank of Ireland.

"Customers are being asked to remain vigilant against online fraud and cyber activity, as the COVID-19 outbreak provides fraudsters with increased potential to exploit the current period of uncertainty. In particular we are asking customers to be wary of fake websites imitating Bank of Ireland websites.