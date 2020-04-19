The principal of a Mayo special needs school is warning people to check their premises and vehicles which may be lying idle during the covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to two special needs school buses at St Anthony’s School in Castlebar.

The incident occurred at 9 o’clock yesterday morning, and the diesel tanks of two of their buses were damaged and drained.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The school has set up a Go fund me page to cover the costs of repairing the damage and it has already surpassed their target of €2,000.

Fiona Byrnes is the Principal of the special needs school and told Midwest News that any further donations will be used to do something nice for the pupils of the school in the future.