A six-month extension has been approved to the existing ferry and bus service for the Mayo island of Inisbiggle.

The extension to the service will last until the 30th September 2020.

It is hoped that the extensions will give the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht time to complete the procurement process, ensuring the service is maintained long-term.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring confirmed the extension saying that the service has proven to be of great benefit to the islanders.