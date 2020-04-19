Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will hold a referendum to cap land prices quickly if they succeed in forming a government.

The framework between the two parties published last week referred to their willingness to tackle land costs.

The Sunday Business Post reports that the two parties have privately agreed to hold a referendum asking voters to give the state the power to cap land prices.

The level of the cap has not yet been decided.

The land development agency and councils would be given the power to acquire housing land at the capped prices using compulsory purchase orders.