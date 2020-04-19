The Health Minister says there's been a drop in the number of people admitted to hospital from Covid-19.

The number of people in hospitals has fallen to only 16 per cent of cases, while 2.3 per cent are in intensive care units.

New figures show another 41 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 571.

4 of the new confirmed deaths occurred in the West of the country.

630 new confirmed cases of the disease have been confirmed here, with another 148 cases from a German lab.

Mayo and Galway now have 273 confirmed cases, Roscommon has 74 and Sligo has 70.

Minister Simon Harris says the number of new cases needs to be reduced before the Government can ease the restrictions: