Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to special needs school buses in Castlebar.

The incident occurred at St Anthony’s School in the town at approximately 9 o’clock yesterday morning, and the diesel tank of their new bus was damaged.

Another older bus was interfered with as well but was not as severely damaged.

No items were taken from the vehicles.

Midwest News understands that the vehicles were targeted to drain fuel from their tanks.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

In a statement on their Facebook page the school hit out at the vandals saying that the amount of diesel the perpetrators obtained from the buses tank would have been minimal.

They hope that the new bus will be fixed by the time schools re-open after the lifting of current restrictions.

The school has set up a Go fund me page to cover the costs of repairing the damage and has already surpassed their target of €2,000.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-repair-our-school-bus?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3r7muiDqO_nOfsjV3q1SNMs4EZzZ8pCWgsJ1id_kXrhXFressrafR62TE