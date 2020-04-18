Nursing home staff and residents must be get their Covid-19 test results back as soon as possible.

That’s the call from Sinn Fein TD for Galway West Mairead Farrell, who has heard of instances across the region where people received their results and were no longer feeling symptomatic.

The Sinn Fein TD also wants to the Government to ensure that nursing homes are given every bit of extra medical help available and that they have high quality PPE.

It was revealed earlier in the week that it took over two weeks for Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to get her positive result back.

Deputy Farrell told Midwest News that test results must be returned a lot faster.