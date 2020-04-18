This time of the year would usually be a very busy time for Tidy Town Committees across the region, but due to the Covid 19 restrictions in place at present, groups cannot meet up and everyone is confined to within 2km of their homes.

The Chairman of Castlebar Tidy Towns Committee Ger Deere says The National Spring Clean has also been postponed due to the pandemic,

However, the Castlebar councillor is urging anyone who has appropriate gloves and high -viz jackets to pick up litter along their own 2km route and dispose of it in their own domestic bins.

In addition, he says if any volunteers in the Castlebar area require such equipment they can make contact with him and he will get it dropped off in an appropriate location.