All twenty-seven EU Member States have agreed a European response to the impact of COVID-19 for the agri-food sector.

The action includes a full range of support measures under the Common Market Organisation Regulation - including Private Storage Aid for dairy and other products, and exceptional aid for beef and sheep farmers.

There will be increased flexibility in the implementation of direct payments under the Basic Payment Scheme - including earlier payment dates, higher rates of advance payment, and in relation to on-the-spot controls and administrative checks.

There will also be similar increased flexibility in the implementation of Rural Development Programmes.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said this joint approach is a powerful expression of solidarity, which he hopes will lead to decisive action as soon as possible.