All staff and residents at nursing homes are going to be tested for Covid-19 over the next ten days.

A census of all deaths in long-term residential care facilities so far this year is also getting underway today.

Meanwhile, the health watchdog is planning to carry out urgent inspections.

The death toll from coronavirus in the Republic now stands at 530, with more than half of them in nursing homes.

The HSE'S Dr Colm Henry says it's a significant concern: