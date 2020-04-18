Efforts to tackle coronavirus across the region are having a positive effect and are saving lives, according to the Mayo Community Covid-19 Forum.

The Forum has set up several subgroups to divide the community outreach work, in response to the pandemic.

They want to remind people that the weekend is a good time to have a chat or check-in on vulnerable people, and if needed, give the helpline a call.

Garda Superintendent Kevin Gately confirmed at the Community Safety subgroup that Gardaí will continue to engage with the public over the weekend.

This will include visiting vulnerable people and supporting those living alone who may need some help at this time.

He also advises for everyone to be wary of potential scams, and if in doubt, do not give personal or bank details to anyone.

Instead call the Community Helpline 094 9064660, 7 days a week 8am to 8pm,l if you have concerns of any unwanted approaches you might have received.