44 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic.

The death toll across the country now stands at 530.

In the past 24 hours 702 new cases have been detected, including 112 from swabs sent to German labs.

The total number of positive tests now stands at 13,980.

In Mayo there are now 259 confirmed Cases of Covid-19.

There are 266 cases in Galway, 69 in Sligo and 61 confirmed cases in Roscommon.