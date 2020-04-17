A Sligo TD says urgent clarity is needed from the Government in terms of people travelling into the country through our Airports.

Fianna Fail TD Mac Sharry says On Monday of this week a flight carrying up to 200 people arrived into Dublin Airport transporting seasonal workers to be deployed on fruit farms.

Understandably, this has caused some concern among the public given the strict public health measures we have all adhered in trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy MacSharry says he has been in contact with a staff member in Dublin Airport who found the whole ordeal very stressful and this flight added unnecessary risk for frontline staff in Dublin Airport and the flight crew onboard.

He is now calling on Minister Ross and the Government to immediately clarify the rules around travelling in and out of the State while the public health measures remain in place.