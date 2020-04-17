The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has welcomed the news that commercial rates will be suspended while pubs are closed during the Covid-19 crisis.



VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben says the commitment from government to suspend commercial rates for pubs for the duration of the crisis is welcome news for the sector, which has already been closed for almost five weeks.



Mr. Cribbin says commercial rates are a significant annual expense so this decision will help ease the pressure on publicans.

He says this is a good start but publicans will need government to introduce a suite of business supports if the sector is to remain viable.