Record numbers of highly skilled volunteers have registered with the Mayo Volunteer Centre in recent weeks amongst the Covid crisis.

Organisations with specific needs are being urged to contact the Centre to seek assistance and provide opportunities for volunteers with skills and qualifications in a wide range of disciplines.

With offices in Ballina and Castlebar, Mayo Volunteer Centre is also working closely with Mayo County Council’s Community Engagement Section by co-ordinating the community volunteer effort.

As well as on-the-ground volunteering opportunities, there are also opportunities to contribute remotely, where volunteers can work from home.