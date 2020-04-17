Driving licences that are due to expire before June 30th have been given a four month extension.

The extension applies from the date your licence is due to expire.

Senior Government Official Liz Canavan says the grace period applies to a number of other road safety requirements.

"The same extensions apply to certificates of competency received on passing a driving test, driver theory test certificates, motorcycle initial basic training certificates and to National Car Tests and vehicle road worthiness tests," said Ms Canavan.

"This will ensure that people will not lose out due to the temporary closure of the Road Safety Authority facilities."