Nearly one in ten (9.2%) diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Ireland are nurses, according to HSE figures obtained by the INMO.

The figures show that healthcare workers generally make up over a quarter of the COVID-19 positive cases tested in Ireland.

Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by the 11th of April, this amounted to 2,501 healthcare workers (26%) – over a third (883) of whom were nurses.

Ireland faces one of the highest rates of diagnosed healthcare worker infection in Europe.

The INMO has called for action and clarity on the figures, including:

A universal face mask policy for all workers in healthcare settings,

More frequent and detailed publication of statistics on healthcare worker infection, including the source of transmission,

Updated guidance on PPE and for occupational health, ensuring that healthcare staff are given appropriate and safe time for self-isolation.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says “the overall public health measures are having a welcome and substantial impact on the spread of COVID-19. Worryingly, rates of healthcare worker infection are on the rise.

Ireland faces one of the highest rates of diagnosed healthcare worker infection in Europe.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says “the overall public health measures are having a welcome and substantial impact on the spread of COVID-19. Worryingly, rates of healthcare worker infection are on the rise. We need to urgently see a detailed breakdown of where the infection is occurring, in order to take rapid corrective action. That should include a review of policy to ensure everyone working in a healthcare facility has the appropriate level of PPE. We need to urgently see a detailed breakdown of where the infection is occurring, in order to take rapid corrective action. That should include a review of policy to ensure everyone working in a healthcare facility has the appropriate level of PPE”.

