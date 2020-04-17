While library premises across the county and country are closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, the activities and demands on libraries across county Mayo have surged over the last number of weeks. That’s according to the County Librarian Austin Vaughan.

Austin says there has been a 60 percent surge in the number of the library’s e-books downloaded since the government restrictions to contain the spread of the virus have been implemented.

Mayo County Library is also providing daily on-line story-telling and its 3D printers have both been loaned out for good causes, in the manufacture of much needed PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) for front line medical staff.

Austin spoke to Midwest News today about the services the county library continues to provide and the recent increase in public demand for the library's facilities.