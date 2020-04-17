Gardaí in Galway are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Quay Street, Galway, yesterday, at approximately 5.45pm.

Midwest News understands that the damage was done to the premises of a Chinese restaurant.

During the incident a male in his 40s was injured and was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have identified all parties involved and are following a definite line of enquiry.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.