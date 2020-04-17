A Sligo man has been remanded in custody after allegedly trying to spit on Gardaí in county Roscommon.

The 25-year-old was arrested at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Boyle after officers were concerned he was more than two kilometres from his home.

Joseph Clancy, of Carrowcrory, Ballinafad in county Sligo was charged with assaulting two Gardai, criminal damage to a cell at Castlerea Garda station and making threats to rape a Garda sergeant.

He was stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoin in Boyle yesterday morning.

At a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court yesterday evening the court heard he failed to give details to Gardaí at the checkpoint.

It's claimed he became aggressive before being arrested and while in the back of a Garda car Mr Clancy began spitting and attempted to headbutt a Garda.

Giving direct evidence, the accused said he was travelling to Boyle to do shopping as his local store in Gurteen, County Sligo did not stock what he required.

He denied he made any threat to rape a Garda Sergeant and told Judge Kevin Kilraine that he had recorded everything on his mobile phone.

Judge Kilraine denied bail and he was remanded in custody to Harristown to appear again at Sligo District court next Thursday by video link.