Two litter /traffic wardens in Castlebar have been assigned to patrol Lough Lannagh located in the county town, in light the high volume of people using the facility during the present Covid 19 pandemic, and some users are failing to maintain the appropriate social distancing.

The walk/cycle facility attracts large numbers of users generally, but that number has increased significantly since the government imposed the Covid -19, 2km from home restriction for exercise.

To maintain 6 foot or 2 metre social distancing between users can be difficult at times on the paths around the lake.

The problem has been highlighted by local Fine Gael councillor Ger Deere who asked Mayo County Council if it would be possible to set up a new one-way system around the area. However, the local authority explained that there are too many entrances on to the walkway to do this successfully.

Nonetheless, the council has diverted two traffic / litter warden to patrol Lough Lannagh regularly since last weekend, in an effort to insist on the 2 metre social distancing regulation.

Councillor Deere told Midwest News today that the general public needs to use common sense around Lough Lannagh to ensure that the very valuable facility remains available during this pandemic.