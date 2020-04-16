While traffic volumes are down on Mayo roads due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Mayo's Road Safety Officer says "fewer people on the roads doesn't mean we should be any less careful".

Roads across the county are generally quieter since the lockdown began on 27th March, although there's an increase in the number of people out cycling, while many people are out walking during the good weather.

Road Safety Officer with Mayo County Council Noel Gibbons says they're witnessing an increase in speed, as drivers are travelling on quieter than usual roads, but he warns that such actions can have fatal consequences.

50 people have lost their lives on Ireland's roads to date this year, while many more road users are seriously injured each year - most of whom require hospital treatment, putting added pressure on health care workers.

Noel Gibbons says it's important that HSE staff and the emergency services are able to concentrate all their efforts on coronavirus, so it's crucial that we take care when using the roads.

He says the "Share the Road" campaign urges all road users to only travel when absolutely necessary, always drive at an appropriate speed, take extra care in housing estates where children are playing, always wear a seatbelt, never use a mobile phone behind the wheel, never drive under the influence of drink or drugs, and be aware that the roads are still open to vehicles.