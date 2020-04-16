Two Mayo musicians are continuing to play their music to the Western Care service users in a virtual capacity.

John &Isabella Hoban from Castlebar have being performing in Western Care facilities for some time and has continued this wonderful gesture via modern technology though the Zoom Platform.

John says Music is the primary language for many of the residents and says there a real communal aspect to the sessions they are conducting.

Isabella says even in these dark times it is wonderful to see joy coming through.

The couple has told Midwest New this evening that it's lovely to see the interaction between all of the service users and staff via the Zoom platform.