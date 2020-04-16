Tributes are being paid following the death of former Roscommon County Councillor Anthony Murray from Athleague, who passed away on Tuesday in hospital following an illness.

Mr Murray served as a Fianna Fail councillor in Roscommon from 1985 to 1991.

He was also a well-known stonemason, and was involved in a number of clubs and committees in Athleague.

He's survived by his wife Evelyn, two sons, a daughter and extended family.

In a joint statement, Athleague Community Centre and Athleague Tidy Towns said they were deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Murray, while the Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice has extended his sympathies to the Murray family.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government and HSE guidelines.

A Memorial Mass for Anthony will take place at a later date.