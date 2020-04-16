Some people who paid private health insurance will get money back because of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Health Minister.

Private hospitals are to act as part of the public health system during the pandemic.

Some 2,000 beds, nine laboratories and thousands of staff have been drafted into the public system.

Minister Simon Harris says an announcement will be made this evening for private health insurance customers.

The Chairman of the Consumers Association of Ireland, Castlebar Councillor Michael Kilcoyne says it's only fair that private health insurance customers would have some of their premium refunded, as the service they're paying for is no longer available.....