This Friday, a group of staff from IT Sligo will climb the equivalent of Mount Everest in their homes, to raise money for the North West Hospice.

A small team of the college's staff will scale the equivalent of Mount Everest - climbing 55,000 steps, or 3,500 flights of stairs - with the target of raising €5,000 for the Hospice.

They've already raised over half of that target, and are asking people to donate on the IT Sligo Facebook page, where there will be filmed updates and a tally of the steps achieved.

Rosie Gilleece, Marketing Manager at IT Sligo, told Midwest News that the staff decided to undertake this challenge at a time when the North West Hospice is missing out on vital fundraising, due to Covid-19 restrictions....