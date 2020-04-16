More immediate action is needed to address the critical staffing shortages in many nursing homes at present due to the spread of Covid-19. That’s the view of Galway based Independent Senator Ronan Mullen.

The Senator is calling for the establishment of an Oireachtas public health support committee, assisted by experts, to liaise in private session with the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team to act on what he describes as “an emergency".

Hard questions and solutions around the management of Covid-19 in nursing homes now need to be asked of both the government and the National Public Health Emergency Team, he says.

Speaking to Midwest News the senator is asked if the huge response by volunteers in the community to the pandemic two weeks ago could now be directed to the urgent needs of many nursing homes.