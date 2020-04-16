The Dáil will meet this afternoon to discuss the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

A reduced number of TDs will meet in Leinster House later to seek answers on issues such as testing turnaround times, the handling of nursing homes through this crisis and the economic impact the current restrictions are having.

It comes after the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary parties last night approved a document about going into government together.

There was some opposition to doing a deal with Fianna Fáil from FG Ministers Michael Ring and Michael Creed - but the agreement was passed.

The Mayo-based Minister for Community & Rural Development was said to be firmly against the idea.

At Fianna Fáil's meeting there was broad support - though concerns were raised about how realistic the document is, given the harsh economic times the country is entering.

It's now in the hands of smaller opposition parties to consider.

The Green Party is meeting today to discuss the proposals, while the Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the document was "purely aspirational" and criticised its lack of costings.

Taoiseach Leo Varadker has said it will take until at least June to form a new Government.