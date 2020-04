There are 881 patients with Covid-19 in acute hospitals nationally, as well as 448 suspected cases.

A Health Service Executive acute hospitals operational report, secured by RTE, shows that the hospitals with the largest number of confirmed cases are in Dublin.

Of the 448 suspected Covid-19 cases, there are 32 in Galway University Hospital and 30 in Mayo University Hospital.

These 448 patients - 'suspected cases' - were awaiting swab test results up to yesterday.